Sushant Singh Rajput's On-screen Son in Chhichhore Misses Him: 'He Used to Share His Problems With Us'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore co-star Mohammad Samad remembers the late actor as “a sweet" person. Mohammad played Sushant’s son in the Nitesh Tiwari-directed movie. Sushant passed away nine months after Chhichhore was released. The actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020.

Recalling his time with Sushant on the sets of Chhichhore, Mohammad told Etimes, “I had a lovely experience. He used to share his problems with us on the sets and also solve our problems. He has taken me to his house for parties many times. He used to treat me like his kid off-screen too. During the ICU scene in ‘Chhichhore’, one of my eyes used to be closed and there were many pipes attached to my body, so he used to make sure I was comfortable. He was the one who used to make energy drinks for me. He was very sweet and I really miss him."

The actor also revealed that he rejected multiple projects to be a part of Chhichhore. “The film appealed to me because it had a big cast and it was being directed by Nitesh Tiwari. I had actually auditioned for ‘Bhoothnath Returns’ too. I was amongst the top five kids selected for the role. However, I was unable to understand the typical Dharavi language, so I didn’t make the cut. I was waiting for another opportunity to work with him, and I finally got ‘Chhichhore’."

Chhichhore emerged as the Best Film (Hindi) at the 67th National Film Awards. The film also features Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here