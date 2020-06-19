Sushant Singh Rajput Paid Salaries of All His Staff Members 3 Days Before Suicide

As the entire country mourns the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, his fans are demanding justice for the actor. While many are demanding a CBI probe into the actor's death, the police are trying to connect all the dots of Sushant's suicide. They have been interrogating those close to the actor. Reportedly, three days before the death of the actor, he had cleared salaries and payments of his staff and household help.

Times Now reports that while paying salaries to them he asserted that it won't be possible for him to pay them further. To which his staff had replied, "Aap ne humein itna sambhala hai, aagey hum kuch na kuch kar leinge".

Rajput's close friend Rhea Chakraborty was quizzed by the Bandra police on Thursday for more than ten hours in connection with the late actor's suicide case. Earlier, casting director Mukesh Chhabra and Sushant's family members had recorded their statements. Actor's business manager Shruti Modi and Radhika Nihalani from his PR team were also questioned.

The actor had hanged himself on Sunday at his flat in Mumbai's Bandra. On Monday, Sushant was cremated in Mumbai and from there, his ashes were brought to Patna. Sushant's family immersed his ashes in the Ganga near Dighaghat in Patna, where his late mother's ashes had also been immersed.

