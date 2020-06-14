Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: A Look at His Other Passions Apart from Acting

Sushant Singh Rajput has passed away. He was just 34. Police are suspecting that the actor's demise is a case of suicide and details are yet to surface.

Sushant was a popular name in the TV circuit before he jumped into Bollywood with Kai Po Che (2013), which was based on novelist Chetan Bhagat's work The 3 Mistakes of My Life. The Abhishek Kapoor directorial catapulted him into fame and there was no looking back for him. Later, Sushant played lead in movies like Shuddh Desi Romance (2014), M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Kedarnath (2018), Sonchiriya (2019) and Chhichhore (2019). His last movie was Netflix film Drive.

Apart from being a talented artist, Sushant had other passions as well. The actor was a mechanical engineer (Alma Mater- Delhi Technological University) by qualification and shared tremendous love for science. Sushant famously sent students to NASA for training to become astronauts and to gain expertise in the field of outer space. He also confessed in an interview that he wanted to be an astronaut but "did not know where to go."

As we remember the late star, let's take a look at Sushant's other hobbies and passions apart from acting.

Science and outer space

Sushant often shared pictures of celestial objects on social media touching on his love and interest for the mysteries of outer space.







Religion Apart from being a science enthusiast, Sushant also seemed to be into religion. His social media profile is filled with images of Lord Shiva that reflected on the spiritual aspect of his personality as well.





Sports Sushant famously worked in MS Dhoni biopic in 2016. In real life too, Sushant was passionate about sports. His social media is proof of his love for games like archery, lawn tennis, mixed martial arts and cricket.









Poetry

Sushant was also a bit of a poet inside. His posts on social media always had a poetic touch to them.







