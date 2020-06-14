Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: A Look at His Other Passions Apart from Acting

Sushant Singh Rajput has passed away. He was just 34. Police are suspecting that the actor's demise is a case of suicide and details are yet to surface.
Sushant was a popular name in the TV circuit before he jumped into Bollywood with Kai Po Che (2013), which was based on novelist Chetan Bhagat's work The 3 Mistakes of My Life. The Abhishek Kapoor directorial catapulted him into fame and there was no looking back for him. Later, Sushant played lead in movies like Shuddh Desi Romance (2014), M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Kedarnath (2018), Sonchiriya (2019) and Chhichhore (2019). His last movie was Netflix film Drive.
Apart from being a talented artist, Sushant had other passions as well. The actor was a mechanical engineer (Alma Mater- Delhi Technological University) by qualification and shared tremendous love for science. Sushant famously sent students to NASA for training to become astronauts and to gain expertise in the field of outer space. He also confessed in an interview that he wanted to be an astronaut but "did not know where to go."
As we remember the late star, let's take a look at Sushant's other hobbies and passions apart from acting.
Science and outer space
Sushant often shared pictures of celestial objects on social media touching on his love and interest for the mysteries of outer space.
Wow just look at this beauty! #lookingUp
Dark Energy that is responsible for our universe to expand at an accelerating rate forms around 68% of the universe. Dark Matter on the other hand that is responsible for the formation of our ordered galaxies in this chaos of expanse, forms around 27% of the universe. They together are two most famous and mysterious known-Unknowns that we know of. That means, if we take everything from our daily experience, everything that we know about, it’s made of atoms and all of that adds up to only 5 percent of the universe. Our reality is not what actually reality seems to be.✨ #perspectives #waysofseeing #fabricoftheuniverse #darkmatter #darkenergy
Religion Apart from being a science enthusiast, Sushant also seemed to be into religion. His social media profile is filled with images of Lord Shiva that reflected on the spiritual aspect of his personality as well.
Parallels between eastern religion and western science. The same idea about matter is conveyed by the cosmic dance of the God Shiva as by certain aspects of quantum field theory. #intuitions #interpretations #Reality #waysofseeing #cern #shiva #geneva
Sports Sushant famously worked in MS Dhoni biopic in 2016. In real life too, Sushant was passionate about sports. His social media is proof of his love for games like archery, lawn tennis, mixed martial arts and cricket.
Sunday with some mild tennis and some hardcore horror flicks ☠️ ❤️
विद्यां ददाति विनयं विनयाद् याति पात्रताम् । पात्रत्वात् धनमाप्नोति धनात् धर्मं ततः सुखम् ॥ ~ वेद मंत्र ( knowledge brings humility; from humility comes worthiness; with worthiness one attains wealth; with wealth ONE is able to perform his duties in a better way; and in performing his duties One attains happiness.~ Vedic mantra) ps. The India ‘92 World Cup jersey was gifted to me by my coach #Kiran More Sir after a good practice day at nets.:) #ambidextrousArchery
Mixed Martial arts training and conditioning videos sharing from next weeks... #LetsTrainTogether ✊ #livingMyDreams #lovingMyDreams ❤️⚡️✨
Perfection lies in the ‘next’ step, Passion lies in the ‘present’ one. #selfmusing Good morning :)☀️❤️
Somewhere between neurons & narratives, i was born, L̶i̶v̶e̶d̶ (dreamt), and seemingly died... #selfmusing Good morning guys :)❤️ Thank you @dipeshs2929 for this amazing documentation. ❤️ #SiddharthaTanwar #orion #onourwayforevening चाय :)☕️ ✨ Blues Run the Game Jackson C. Frank #livingmydreams #lovingmydreams
Poetry
Sushant was also a bit of a poet inside. His posts on social media always had a poetic touch to them.
As long as you were i was. Now just in my memories i come alive. Like that shadow But just flickers. Time doesn’t move here It’s beautiful mother It’s forever... ♾ ❤️
Blurred past evaporating from teardrops Unending dreams carving an arc of smile And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two... #माँ ❤️
This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).
