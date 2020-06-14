Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away at 34, Shell-Shocked Industry Mourns Loss | Live Updates

Event Highlights
The actor, who became popular with his starring role in the television show ‘Pavitra Rishta’ made his foray into films with ‘Kai Po Che!’ in 2013. Sushant Singh Rajput has starred in movies such as ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Raabta’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Sonchiriya’.
Sachin Tendular condoled Sushant Singh Rajput's demise with a moving post.
Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 14, 2020
Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/B5zzfE71u9
Singer-composer Shekhar Rajvannii says Sushant Singh Rajput was "so full of potential, gone way too soon."
Shocked and heartbroken...such a brilliant life, so full of potential, gone way too soon— Shekhar Ravjianii (@ShekharRavjiani) June 14, 2020
RIP #SushantSinghRajput 🙏
President of SP Akhilesh Yadav mourned the actor's death saying his, "His role as Dhoni will always be immortal."
लोकप्रिय अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत का यूँ अचानक जाना हिंदी फ़िल्म जगत और उनके चाहनेवालों के लिए अत्यंत दुखद एवं स्तब्धकारी है... ‘धोनी’ के रूप में उनकी भूमिका हमेशा अमर रहेगी.— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) June 14, 2020
भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि!#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/ZyliRga6Cc
Disha Patani who made her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant shared a pic from their film MS Dhoni- The Untold Story.
Unable to believe actor's shocking death, Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh says, "Please tell me it's fake news".
Plz tell me this is a fake news.. Cant believe Sushant Rajput is no more..Condolence to the family🙏🙏 Very sad #ripsushantsinghrajput pic.twitter.com/wjCK77aq3t— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 14, 2020
Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh mourns the loss of young actor.
हिंदी फ़िल्मों के युवा कलाकार सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मृत्यु का समाचार स्तब्ध करने वाला है।— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 14, 2020
उनकी अभिनय क्षमता, प्रतिभा और कौशल के लोग क़ायल था। उनका यूँ चले जाना पीड़ादायक है और यह फ़िल्मजगत के लिए एक बड़ा नुक़सान है।ईश्वर उनके परिवार एवं प्रशंसकों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दे।
Calling Sushant a talented actor, Akshay Kumar says he's speechless at the moment. In his tweet, he wrote, "Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family."
Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family 🙏🏻— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020
Soon after the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death came out, Arjun Kapoor took to social media to share details of 'suicide prevention helpline'. "If you are feeling distressed, or having thoughts about ending your life please, please reach out for support. This does not have to be the end," he wrote.
If you are feeling distressed, or having thoughts about ending your life please, please reach out for support. This does not have to be the end #SSR pic.twitter.com/hWnsA6Q3Cc— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) June 14, 2020
'Heartbroken' and 'Shocked' with the news of Sushant's sudden demise, Sonu Sood tweeted, 'Wish this was not true."
Shocked..Heartbroken...Bhai..no words...wish this was not true 💔— sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 14, 2020
Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more .... deeply saddened!!— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2020
Bollywood singer and composer Vishal Dadlani was among the first ones to share the news on Twitter. Shocked at the actor's demise, he called it 'horrible news'.
#SushantSinghRajput too? What is going on? Fuck!!! Strength and condolences to the bereaved. This is horrible, horrible news. :/— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) June 14, 2020
Please take care of yourselves and your families, and talk to your friends.
🙏🏼
Rajput's last big-screen release was Rajkumar Hirani's ‘Chhichhore’.
“He has committed suicide at his residence in Bandra (sic). Our team is there,” Manoj Sharma, additional commissioner of police, Western Region, told PTI.
His manager, 28-year-old Disha Salian, ended her life by jumping from a high rise building on June 9.
