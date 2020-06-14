 Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away at 34, Shell Shocked Industry Mourns Loss | Live Updates - News18

MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away at 34, Shell-Shocked Industry Mourns Loss | Live Updates

News18.com | June 14, 2020, 3:48 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood actor who starred in films like Chhichhore, PK and a biopic on MS Dhoni, was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai with police suspecting suicide. The 34-year-old actor was reportedly found hanging by a domestic help who raised alarm. Bandra Police are at the actor’s residence and details are awaited.

The actor, who became popular with his starring role in the television show ‘Pavitra Rishta’ made his foray into films with ‘Kai Po Che!’ in 2013. Sushant Singh Rajput has starred in movies such as ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Raabta’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Sonchiriya’.
Read More
Jun 14, 2020 3:48 pm (IST)

A rare photo of Sushant Singh Rajput from his school days.

Jun 14, 2020 3:44 pm (IST)

Sachin Tendular condoled Sushant Singh Rajput's demise with a moving post.

Jun 14, 2020 3:42 pm (IST)

Singer-composer Shekhar Rajvannii says Sushant Singh Rajput was "so full of potential, gone way too soon."

Jun 14, 2020 3:39 pm (IST)

President of SP Akhilesh Yadav mourned the actor's death saying his, "His role as Dhoni will always be immortal."

Jun 14, 2020 3:37 pm (IST)

Disha Patani who made her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant shared a pic from their film MS Dhoni- The Untold Story. 

Jun 14, 2020 3:35 pm (IST)

Unable to believe actor's shocking death, Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh says, "Please tell me it's fake news".

Jun 14, 2020 3:29 pm (IST)

Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh mourns the loss of young actor.

Jun 14, 2020 3:29 pm (IST)

Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh mourns the loss of young actor.

Jun 14, 2020 3:26 pm (IST)

Calling Sushant a talented actor, Akshay Kumar says he's speechless at the moment. In his tweet, he wrote, "Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family."

Jun 14, 2020 3:22 pm (IST)

Soon after the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death came out, Arjun Kapoor took to social media to share details of 'suicide prevention helpline'. "If you are feeling distressed, or having thoughts about ending your life please, please reach out for support. This does not have to be the end," he wrote.

Jun 14, 2020 3:18 pm (IST)

His manager, 28-year-old Disha Salian, ended her life by jumping from a high rise building on June 9. 

Jun 14, 2020 3:15 pm (IST)

'Heartbroken' and 'Shocked' with the news of Sushant's sudden demise, Sonu Sood tweeted, 'Wish this was not true."

Jun 14, 2020 3:13 pm (IST)
Jun 14, 2020 3:10 pm (IST)

Manoj Sharma, additional commissioner of police, Western Region, told PTI that the actor committed suicide at his residence in Bandra.

Jun 14, 2020 3:09 pm (IST)

A team of Bandra Police has rushed to investigate and details are awaited.

Jun 14, 2020 3:06 pm (IST)

Rajput was a well-known face on television, thanks to popular show Pavitra Rishta, before venturing into films. He made his Bollywood debut with director Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che, based on the book by Chetan Bhagat...

Jun 14, 2020 3:00 pm (IST)

Bollywood singer and composer Vishal Dadlani was among the first ones to share the news on Twitter. Shocked at the actor's demise, he called it 'horrible news'.  

Jun 14, 2020 2:56 pm (IST)

He was found hanging at his home and a domestic help alerted the police.

Jun 14, 2020 2:52 pm (IST)

Sushant Singh Rajput has been found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14.

Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away at 34, Shell-Shocked Industry Mourns Loss | Live Updates

Rajput's last big-screen release was Rajkumar Hirani's ‘Chhichhore’.

“He has committed suicide at his residence in Bandra (sic). Our team is there,” Manoj Sharma, additional commissioner of police, Western Region, told PTI.

His manager, 28-year-old Disha Salian, ended her life by jumping from a high rise building on June 9.

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery