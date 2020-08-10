Sushant Singh Rajput Paved Way for Us in Bollywood, Says Gurmeet Choudhary

Gurmeet Choudhary, who worked in television for years before making his Bollywood debut, opened up about how late Sushant Singh Rajput was an inspiration for actors taking the similar path of switching industries between TV and film. In a recent interview, Gurmeet said that he would have never landed his debut film Khamoshiyaan if it were not for Sushant Singh Rajput paving the way first.

Talking to Navbharat Times, Gurmeet said, "Sushant has paved the way for us in Bollywood. If he would not have been successful there, perhaps the filmmakers would have rejected me too, stating why would they pay to watch me in theatres since they have already seen me a lot on TV. Sushant changed Bollywood’s approach to TV stars. After Sushant broke that wall, I was able to make a Bollywood debut with the Bhatt camp film, Khamoshiyaan."

He further said that his friends and family call him up and ask him to not take "a wrong step." He said that they tell him they will watch whatever film he will appear in.

After Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, Gurmeet had taken to social media to write a tribute for him. He had written, "So much to say. But to sum it up you inspired so many of us brother. You paved the path. But why would you do this? Shocked and no, I cannot believe. Rest in peace wherever you are."

Take a look below:

After making his debut with Khamoshiyaan, he went on to act in Wajah Tum Ho, Laali Ki Shaadi and Mein Laaddoo Deewana. In television he was most known for playing Lord Ram in the 2008 adaptation of Ramayan, along with Geet- Hui Sabse Parayi and Punar Vivah.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 by suicide. He was 34.