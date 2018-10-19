GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sushant Singh Rajput Responds to Sexual Harassment Allegations on 'Kizie Aur Manny' Set With Screenshots

Sushant Singh Rajput has made his conversations with Kizie Aur Manny co-star Sanjana Sanghi public on Twitter.

Updated:October 19, 2018, 10:09 AM IST
Sushant, Sanjana and Mukesh Chabbra on the sets of Kizie Aur Manny.
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni) has responded to the harassment allegations levelled against him on the sets of his forthcoming film Kizie Aur Manny with screenshots. He says this is from his conversation with his co-star in the film, Sanjana Sanghi.

He wrote alongside screenshots, “I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what was, in the midst of this curated and well timed smear campaign. From the first till the last day of the shoot, this is what happened on the Set with Sanjana.”




As per a report published earlier in DNA, the shooting for Kizie Aur Manny, a remake of Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars, was stalled because Sushant made Sanjana ‘uncomfortable’ on the sets. The publication claimed that “Sushant was trying to be ‘extra-friendly’ towards newbie Sanjana Sanghi. On one occasion, she seemed to have got uncomfortable and apparently brought it to the notice of her parents, who reportedly told her to return to the set only if she felt she should. One hears that as of now, shooting has come to a standstill.”




The film is casting director Mukesh Chabbra’s debut directorial. As per the publication, the alleged incident took place in July, but Chabbra has also come in support of Sushant. He tweeted, “I totally stand by @itsSSR - no such incident happened on the sets and let's not have a Twitter trial and make an innocent person suffer for somebody else's ulterior motives I had clarified this on twitter long back and I still maintain it.”




Last night, suddenly Sushant’s name started trending on Twitter with many users talking about the earlier report. It was also said that Sushant has lost his blue tick, a sign to mark verified accounts, on Twitter, after his name trended, but he has clarified that the blue tick was taken from him on September 5. He said, “And for all those deliberately using the missing of Twitter ‘blue tick’ to substantiate their false claims, allow me to tell you that it is not there since 5th of September. Get your facts checked before jumping to conclusions that you so eagerly want to.”




As per the makers, the Jamshedpur schedule of Kizie Aur Manny has been completed and the team is now working on the next schedule.
