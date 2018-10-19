Sushant Singh Rajput Responds to Sexual Harassment Allegations on 'Kizie Aur Manny' Set With Screenshots
Sushant Singh Rajput has made his conversations with Kizie Aur Manny co-star Sanjana Sanghi public on Twitter.
Sushant, Sanjana and Mukesh Chabbra on the sets of Kizie Aur Manny.
He wrote alongside screenshots, “I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what was, in the midst of this curated and well timed smear campaign. From the first till the last day of the shoot, this is what happened on the Set with Sanjana.”
I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what was, in the midst of this curated and well timed smear campaign. From the first till the last day of the shoot, this is what happened on the Set with Sanjana. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/oZXRkkMmo6— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 19, 2018
As per a report published earlier in DNA, the shooting for Kizie Aur Manny, a remake of Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars, was stalled because Sushant made Sanjana ‘uncomfortable’ on the sets. The publication claimed that “Sushant was trying to be ‘extra-friendly’ towards newbie Sanjana Sanghi. On one occasion, she seemed to have got uncomfortable and apparently brought it to the notice of her parents, who reportedly told her to return to the set only if she felt she should. One hears that as of now, shooting has come to a standstill.”
I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what was, in the midst of this curated and well timed smear campaign. From the first till the last day of the shoot, this is what happened on the Set with Sanjana. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/vTOcbSwada— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 19, 2018
The film is casting director Mukesh Chabbra’s debut directorial. As per the publication, the alleged incident took place in July, but Chabbra has also come in support of Sushant. He tweeted, “I totally stand by @itsSSR - no such incident happened on the sets and let's not have a Twitter trial and make an innocent person suffer for somebody else's ulterior motives I had clarified this on twitter long back and I still maintain it.”
I totally stand by @itsSSR - no such incident happened on the sets and let's not have a Twitter trial and make an innocent person suffer for somebody else's ulterior motives I had clarified this on twitter long back and I still maintain it . https://t.co/aIzoEq0Xrj— Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) October 18, 2018
Last night, suddenly Sushant’s name started trending on Twitter with many users talking about the earlier report. It was also said that Sushant has lost his blue tick, a sign to mark verified accounts, on Twitter, after his name trended, but he has clarified that the blue tick was taken from him on September 5. He said, “And for all those deliberately using the missing of Twitter ‘blue tick’ to substantiate their false claims, allow me to tell you that it is not there since 5th of September. Get your facts checked before jumping to conclusions that you so eagerly want to.”
And for all those deliberately using the missing of Twitter ‘blue tick’ to substantiate their false claims, allow me to tell you that it is not there since 5th of September. Get your facts checked before jumping to conclusions that you so eagerly want to. pic.twitter.com/9iIUWo8RKZ— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 19, 2018
As per the makers, the Jamshedpur schedule of Kizie Aur Manny has been completed and the team is now working on the next schedule.
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Thugs Of Hindostan: Aamir Khan Treats Fans With a New Poster on Dussehra
- In Pics: Style Evolution of Alia Bhatt Over the Years
- Video of Women Doing Garba in Mumbai Local Has Everyone Impressed, Including Piyush Goyal
- Booming Business: Little Girl Sells Out Cookie Stock at Canada Pot Shop
- Pakistani Poet's Daughter has to Drive Taxi to Make Ends Meet