Sushant Singh Rajput Responds to Sexual Harassment Allegations on 'Kizie Aur Manny' Set With Screenshots

I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what was, in the midst of this curated and well timed smear campaign. From the first till the last day of the shoot, this is what happened on the Set with Sanjana. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/oZXRkkMmo6 — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 19, 2018

I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what was, in the midst of this curated and well timed smear campaign. From the first till the last day of the shoot, this is what happened on the Set with Sanjana. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/vTOcbSwada — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 19, 2018

I totally stand by @itsSSR - no such incident happened on the sets and let's not have a Twitter trial and make an innocent person suffer for somebody else's ulterior motives I had clarified this on twitter long back and I still maintain it . https://t.co/aIzoEq0Xrj — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) October 18, 2018

And for all those deliberately using the missing of Twitter ‘blue tick’ to substantiate their false claims, allow me to tell you that it is not there since 5th of September. Get your facts checked before jumping to conclusions that you so eagerly want to. pic.twitter.com/9iIUWo8RKZ — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 19, 2018