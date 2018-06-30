English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sushant Singh Rajput Reveals First Look of Fault In Our Stars Hindi Remake
The film marks the directorial debut of ace casting director Mukesh Chabara and the debut of Sanjana Sanghi as a leading actress, who has earlier appeared in movies like Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey.
Image: Twitter/Sushant Singh Rajput
The makers Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Hindi remake of Fault in Our Stars released the first look of the film recently. The film marks the directorial debut of ace casting director Mukesh Chabara and the debut of Sanjana Sanghi as a leading actress, who has earlier appeared in movies like Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey.
Mukesh and Sushant go way back in the day, when Mukesh discovered Sushant for his debut film Kai Po Che. The choice to cast the actor for the movie came naturally as they both share a great bond.
With the first look of the movie out, it looks like the leading stars share a great on-screen chemistry, just like the magic the lead pair in the original movie created. The shooting for the Fox Star studios movie is in full swing with the lead pair finishing up look tests and moving in and out of the city for outdoor shoots, said a statement.
About the film, Sushant told IANS, "I and Mukesh share a great bond. He gave me my first film and I promised him that I would definitely be in his. This was the first film I signed without reading the script, as I know Mukesh is a terrific director. And now that I have read the script, I am glad that I said yes,"
"I am grateful to Fox to offer me a part in such an awesome story," he added
(With Inputs from IANS)
