Sushant Singh Rajput Reveals Meaning of His Name, It's Connection with His Late Mother in Social Media Chat

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in Mumbai on June 14 leaving us with the biggest tragedy of recent times. In retrospect, his videos, pictures, candid interactions and moments are going viral on social media as fans deal with the grief which he has left behind in the wake of his passing.

Now, a social media chat that Sushant shared with a netizen is doing the rounds. It concerns the meaning behind his first name and how it had a special connection with his late mother. On being questioned by a fan about, "What is the meaning of Sushant," the actor had responded by writing, "It means anything and everything at the same time. The best part is the middle heart part of my name which is also my mother's name; s USHA nt. See, how wonderful (sic)," reported a website.

Sushant had lost his mother at a tender age and that affected him as he used to get emotional when discussions about her used to come up. In fact, before he passed in an unfortunate turn of events, he had shared a loving note in the memory of his late mother on social media.

Meanwhile, Sushant's last movie, Dil Bechara, is all set to premiere on OTT on July 24. It will be available for streaming to both subscribers and non-subscribers of Disney+Hotstar.

