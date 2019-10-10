Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty Are Holidaying in Paris and These Pics Are Proof
Sushant SIngh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty posted individual pictures of themselves from the same city, fueling speculation that they are on a romantic getaway in Europe.
image of Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty, courtesy of Instagram
Sushant Singh Rajput has been hitting headlines of late for his personal life while he is believed to be dating Rhea Chakraborty. Although the duo have remained tight lipped about their official relationship status in public, the two actors have secretly flown off to Paris for a romantic getaway.
Sushant, on Wednesday, shared a video to his Instagram profile, which shows him entering Disneyland. Sharing the short video, in which he enters the theme park enthusiastically, Sushant wrote on Instagram, "Mickey in Disneyland ! ✨#livingMyDreams #lovingMyDreams." The actor has been shot from behind as he walks into the grand entrance of the park.
Even though there was no mention of Rhea in the post, nor was she seen with him in any of his pics, the actress too is in Paris. She took to Instagram to share some of her pics from the trip. Although there is no mention of Sushant in her posts as well, there is a strong possibility that the duo are spending some quality time together in the city.
Rhea's pics show posing against some of the major landmarks in the city, Eiffel Tower being one of them.
Check out Rhea's pics from Paris vacay here:
View this post on Instagram
#Louvre 💜 Life came around a full circle , once again . The widowed nuts fell off the branches , It looked like the tree of life was shedding tears .. Each nut falling on people's heads They had gathered to watch this mighty tree break down and cry. She wouldn't stop shedding these drops of nuts , they wouldn't stop gathering by A chill ran down her bark all into her roots , And the Earth shook and people let loose She burst out laughing , dancing , singing a song The tree of life had shed her thorns She was now ready to bear more fruit than ever ; What use would they be ? - all these little people were now scared of her , forever So she uprooted herself , and walked off There she goes , hopping away into infinity She had finally found peace ,love and divinity ! #rheality #imapoetandnowyouknowit
Earlier too, Sushant and Rhea's individual pictures from Ladakh, from the same location and with the same kid had sparked their romance rumours. Now, it remains to be seen if the duo will post a picture together from their vacation and make it official.
On the work front, Sushant's Netflix film Drive, with Jacqueline Fernandez, will be next release post Chhichhore. Drive's release date is not confirmed yet.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim’s Expressions are Unmissable as Mom Amrita Singh Puts 'Kala Tikka' on Them
- Zaheer Khan Had the Perfect Clap Back to Hardik Pandya's 'Disrespectful' Birthday Wish
- Remember the Adorable Dad-Daughter Duo? They Are Back With ‘Girls Like You’ Sequel
- #TrueLove: ISL Launches Campaign for Football Fans ahead of New Season
- Instagram Dark Mode Rolls-Out For iOS 13, Here's How to Enable It