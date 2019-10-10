Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty Are Holidaying in Paris and These Pics Are Proof

Sushant Singh Rajput has been hitting headlines of late for his personal life while he is believed to be dating Rhea Chakraborty. Although the duo have remained tight lipped about their official relationship status in public, the two actors have secretly flown off to Paris for a romantic getaway.

Sushant, on Wednesday, shared a video to his Instagram profile, which shows him entering Disneyland. Sharing the short video, in which he enters the theme park enthusiastically, Sushant wrote on Instagram, "Mickey in Disneyland ! ✨#livingMyDreams #lovingMyDreams." The actor has been shot from behind as he walks into the grand entrance of the park.

Even though there was no mention of Rhea in the post, nor was she seen with him in any of his pics, the actress too is in Paris. She took to Instagram to share some of her pics from the trip. Although there is no mention of Sushant in her posts as well, there is a strong possibility that the duo are spending some quality time together in the city.

Rhea's pics show posing against some of the major landmarks in the city, Eiffel Tower being one of them.

Check out Rhea's pics from Paris vacay here:

Earlier too, Sushant and Rhea's individual pictures from Ladakh, from the same location and with the same kid had sparked their romance rumours. Now, it remains to be seen if the duo will post a picture together from their vacation and make it official.

On the work front, Sushant's Netflix film Drive, with Jacqueline Fernandez, will be next release post Chhichhore. Drive's release date is not confirmed yet.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.