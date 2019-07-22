Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty Spotted Together By the Beach, Get Clicked with Fans

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who is known for his performance in movies like Kedarnath and Kai Po Che, is rumoured to be dating actress Rhea Chakraborty. While both the actors have not confirmed anything so far, they are often seen hanging out together.

Recently, the lovebirds were snapped spending some quality time together by the beach on a lazy Sunday afternoon. Some young fans also spotted their favorite stars and got some pictures clicked with them. Taking to their social media, they posted a couple of pictures. In these photographs, one can see Sushant dressed in a black t-shirt and denims. Meanwhile Rhea can be seen sporting a pretty white sheer top.

Before this, the alleged couple was also snapped by paparazzi as they stepped out for a dinner together in Bandra. The rumour has it the duo has been dating since May.

On the work front, Sushant will be part of Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Meanwhile, Rhea, who was last seen in Jalebi, is all set for Rumi Jaffery's Chehre. Along with her the movie will witness notable stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more