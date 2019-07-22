Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty Spotted Together By the Beach, Get Clicked with Fans
Rumoured couple Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were spotted by a beach where they clicked pictures with their young fans.
Image of Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty, courtesy of Instagram
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who is known for his performance in movies like Kedarnath and Kai Po Che, is rumoured to be dating actress Rhea Chakraborty. While both the actors have not confirmed anything so far, they are often seen hanging out together.
Recently, the lovebirds were snapped spending some quality time together by the beach on a lazy Sunday afternoon. Some young fans also spotted their favorite stars and got some pictures clicked with them. Taking to their social media, they posted a couple of pictures. In these photographs, one can see Sushant dressed in a black t-shirt and denims. Meanwhile Rhea can be seen sporting a pretty white sheer top.
Before this, the alleged couple was also snapped by paparazzi as they stepped out for a dinner together in Bandra. The rumour has it the duo has been dating since May.
On the work front, Sushant will be part of Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Meanwhile, Rhea, who was last seen in Jalebi, is all set for Rumi Jaffery's Chehre. Along with her the movie will witness notable stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dog Makes 200km Journey Through Siberia to Find Owners Who Rejected Her
- Watch: Scary Video of Spider with a Human-like Face on its Back Goes Viral
- Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty Spotted Together By the Beach, Get Clicked with Fans
- FaceApp-like Technology Helps Chinese Police Reunite Man Kidnapped 18 Years Ago with Family
- People Thought He was Married to Sakshi Tanwar in Real Life, Reveals Ram Kapoor’s Wife Gautami