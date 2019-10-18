Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty's First Pics Together from European Getaway Go Viral

After much speculation that the duo are holidaying together in Europe, first pictures of rumoured couple Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty have surfaced online and fans can't wait for them to confirm the news already.

Rhea and Sushant were spotted exiting a store in Capri, Italy. Sushant was dressed in a white hoodie and jeans while Rhea was spotted wearing a floral-printed skirt and a leather jacket. The pictures of the duo are now being widely circulated on social media by fan clubs and followers of the two actors.

Earlier, both Sushant and Rhea had shared separate pictures of themselves from Paris, which led to speculation that they are holidaying together and now their click together all but confirms that they are seeing each other.

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty Are Holidaying in Paris and These Pics Are Proof

Check out their pics from Italy here:

Earlier, the duo also visited the CERN facility in Switzerland together. They were clicked together inside the facility as they wore workers' hat from the place.

Earlier in August, Sushant had even opened up about his relationship status in an interview with Man's World India. He had said (via), "Right now, it's not right to say. People shouldn't start talking about things in a nascent stage as if they are very sure of it. Why to do that?"

On the work front, Sushant's Netflix film Drive, with Jacqueline Fernandez, will be his next release post Chhichhore. Drive's releases on November 1.

