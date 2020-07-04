Sushant Singh Rajput Said Yes to His Last Film 'Dil Bechara' Without Reading the Script

Casting director-turned-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra has revealed that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput agreed to be a part of his debut directorial "Dil Bechara" without even reading the script.

"Sushant had realised that my heart was set on directing my own film someday, and he promised me that he would work in my film the day I decide to make it," said Chhabra, who cast Sushant in "Kai Po Che", giving him his big Bollywood break.

"Once I knew that I was making my first film, apart from a great actor I needed someone who would understand me, as a friend, someone who was close to me, someone who would stand by me no matter what during this entire journey. I remember long ago Sushant had promised me that whenever I make my first film, he would star in it as the lead and he kept his promise. So when I approached him for 'Dil Bechara', he immediately said yes, without even reading the script. We always had this strong emotional connection," he recalled.

Chhabra continued: "He used to always help me improve the scene. He used to read with me and if at any point he felt that creatively the scene could be improved he used to always let me know. We used to sit together and discuss at length."

"Dil Bechara" is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama "The Fault In Our Stars", based on John Green's popular novel of the same name. Budding actress Sanjana Sanghi stars opposite Sushant in the film.

The film will see Saif Ali Khan in a cameo. Composer AR Rahman and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya have collaborated to create music for the project. Sushant's last film "Dil Bechara" will premiere on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

