Sushant Singh Rajput Searched for 'Painless Death', Googled His Name Before Death: Top Cop

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, had googled several words related to death and mental disorder towards the end, said Mumbai police on Monday.

Sushant searched for words like "painless death", "schizophrenia" and "bipolar disorder" on Google, according to Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. In his last few hours, he is also reported to have done searches on his own name.

While interacting with the press on Monday, commissioner Singh revealed that these details have emerged from his mobile phone and laptop.

To a query, Singh said that Sushant was "emotionally upset" after the death of his ex-manager Disha Salian, and was even seeing 5 to 6 doctors.

"When he saw his name being linked with Disha Salian's death on social media, he was emotionally disturbed. He had met her only once and he had even asked his advocate who she was," Singh told media persons.

He pointed out that Sushant was very ‘conscious' about what was appearing on social media.

The Mumbai Police Commissioner also said, "All bank statements from January 2019 to June 2020 have been analysed. There were around Rs 14.5 crore credit in the account. The top cop also mentioned that there is a fixed deposit of 4 crores too."

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh also said there was no party at the home of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 13, the day before the Bollywood actor was found dead at his apartment.

To a query on the name of a prominent Maharashtra political personality being bandied around on social media, Singh categorically said that the investigations have not revealed any such thing.

Mumbai Police, who are probing the case of Rajput's death, have so far recorded statements of nearly 40 people, including those from the actor's family, his cook and people from the film industry like filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali and filmmaker Aditya Chopra.

The Bihar Police team is probing a separate 'abetment to suicide' case on the basis of a complaint filed by the late actor's father, KK Singh in Patna last week, against Rajput's actor friend Rhea Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, for alleged abetment to suicide.

Note: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).