'Chhichhores' Sushant Singh Rajput, Sharddha Kapoor Join Raveena Tandon on Nach Baliye 9 for Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration
A lot brewed up on Nach Baliye 9 this week. Judges Raveena Tondon, Ahmed Khan and the celebrity couples were joined in by the cast of Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Chhichhore. Also, celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, the entire set of the dance reality show resounded with joyous exhilaration as they welcomed visually challenged children from the NGO Shreerang Charitable Trust who create aesthetically beautiful eco-friendly Ganesh idols.
Talking of Chhichhore's cast, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma among others graced the dance reality show.
A nervous Sushant also stepped in to dance with on ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’. The actor said, "I am super nervous to dance with Raveena ma’am. She’s a legend and I hope I can match her grace on the stage!"
Later, the entire star-cast of Chhichhore joined in. "I don’t know which steps is Sushant following right now! Looks like he is dancing to another tune completely," said Raveena having a great time with the cast of Chichhore.
Raveena also a video of the same on her social media and wrote, "When the #chichoras came to visit us on the sets."
With the presence of television couples as participants on Nach Baliye 9, the dance and drama of the show have reached highly popular levels with the audiences waiting on tenterhooks for the weekend.
