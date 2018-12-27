LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Sushant Singh Rajput Shares a Fanboy Moment with Sourav Ganguly, See His Post

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput can't keep calm as he shared a fanboy moment with former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly.

Updated:December 27, 2018, 3:27 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput Shares a Fanboy Moment with Sourav Ganguly, See His Post
Image credits: Instagram/Sushant Singh Rajput
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput can't keep calm as he shared a fanboy moment with former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly, and his latest picture is proof! The actor, who is currently, basking in the success of his latest release Kedarnath, took to Instagram to post a picture with Ganguly.

In the photo, Sushant is all smiles as he poses with the former captain of the India national cricket team. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "I couldn’t hold my excitement at all and get one expression right clicking pictures with dada, so excuse me for that. What a man, One Of the greatest ever #ourdada #souravganguly." (sic)



On the work front, Sushant's recent release Kedarnath received decent reviews from the critics. It also marked the Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan. The film, which released on December 7, has been getting good response at the box office. In total, the film has till now managed to collect over Rs 61.46 crore.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Kedarnath is set against the backdrop of the natural tragedy in the temple town of Kedarnath. It is a love story of a Hindu girl (Sara) and a Muslim porter (Sushant).

Follow @news18movies for more

