English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sushant Singh Rajput Shares a Fanboy Moment with Sourav Ganguly, See His Post
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput can't keep calm as he shared a fanboy moment with former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly.
Image credits: Instagram/Sushant Singh Rajput
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput can't keep calm as he shared a fanboy moment with former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly, and his latest picture is proof! The actor, who is currently, basking in the success of his latest release Kedarnath, took to Instagram to post a picture with Ganguly.
In the photo, Sushant is all smiles as he poses with the former captain of the India national cricket team. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "I couldn’t hold my excitement at all and get one expression right clicking pictures with dada, so excuse me for that. What a man, One Of the greatest ever #ourdada #souravganguly." (sic)
On the work front, Sushant's recent release Kedarnath received decent reviews from the critics. It also marked the Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan. The film, which released on December 7, has been getting good response at the box office. In total, the film has till now managed to collect over Rs 61.46 crore.
Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Kedarnath is set against the backdrop of the natural tragedy in the temple town of Kedarnath. It is a love story of a Hindu girl (Sara) and a Muslim porter (Sushant).
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
In the photo, Sushant is all smiles as he poses with the former captain of the India national cricket team. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "I couldn’t hold my excitement at all and get one expression right clicking pictures with dada, so excuse me for that. What a man, One Of the greatest ever #ourdada #souravganguly." (sic)
On the work front, Sushant's recent release Kedarnath received decent reviews from the critics. It also marked the Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan. The film, which released on December 7, has been getting good response at the box office. In total, the film has till now managed to collect over Rs 61.46 crore.
Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Kedarnath is set against the backdrop of the natural tragedy in the temple town of Kedarnath. It is a love story of a Hindu girl (Sara) and a Muslim porter (Sushant).
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Old Pic of Ranbir From Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Wedding is Breaking the Internet, See Here
- PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Beta Announced With Resident Evil 2 Collaboration And Zombies: Watch Video
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
- US Government is Concerned About India's New E-commerce Policy Impact on Amazon And Walmart's Businesses
- South Africa & Pakistan Seek to Plug Holes as Series Reaches Third Stop
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results