Sushant Singh Rajput Shines in Sonchiriya, Kartik Aaryan Spearheads Luka Chuppi, 20 New Posters of Game of Thrones Out
Read our reviews of Sonchiriya and Luka Chuppi, take a look at new posters from Game of Thrones' final season and more in today's entertainment wrap.
Luka Chuppi and Sonchiriya, the two Bollywood films that released today, might be dealing with very different subjects, but have one thing in common. Both films have a solid cast as the backbone, spearheaded by the lead actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Kartik Aaryan. In Sonchiriya, director Abhishek Chaubey takes us into the harsh lifestyle of bandits or rebels, while Luka Chuppi is a family entertainer dealing with taboos around live-in relationships in small town India.
While everyone's guessing who'll end up sitting on Iron Throne, HBO has teased fans further by releasing 20 posters from Game of Thrones Season 8. Here are the highlights from the entertainment news of the day.
One of the reasons why Kriti Sanon took up Luka Chuppi was the fact that director Laxman Utekar could visualise the scenes very well and knew exactly what he wanted to create on screen. The actress talks about reuniting with Pankaj Tripathi after sharing a special bond on and off screen in Bareilly Ki Barfi, and working with both the Khurrana brothers, Ayushmann and Aparshakti.
Read her interview: Kriti Sanon: I Don’t Think Stars Make a Film, It’s More About the Script and Your Gut Feeling
Living in is still a practice that is much frowned upon in small-town India, and that's the premise of Laxman Utekar's Luka Chuppi, which is set in both Gwalior and Mathura. The story allows for multiple comic situations and the principal cast, including Aparshakti Kurrana, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, alongwith lead Kartik and Kriti, enthusiastically step up and own the characters in this comic caper.
Read our review: Luka Chuppi Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan Spearheads this Fun Ride
Director Abhishek Chaubey has got a real firm grip on the Westerns, which is evident from his latest release, Sonchiriya. He takes us through the dusty and unforgiving bylanes of Chambal valley, where life is hard and full of dangers. It's a deeply patriarchal, unjust society where people swear and die by their surnames. In such a setting, actor Sushant Singh Rajput holds his ground against actors such as Manoj Bajpayee and Ranvir Shorey. Despite violence of all kinds at the helm, Sonchiriya manages to be a film about the bigger picture and larger good.
Read our review: Sonchiriya Movie Review: Sushant Singh Rajput Shines in the World of Morally Ambiguous Bandits
Game of Thrones' final season is 45 days away and to surprise their fans, HBO released as many as 20 posters to keep the guessing game going. The posters feature characters like Daenerys, Jon Snow, Cersei Lannister, Tyrion Lannister, Arya Stark, Sansa Stark, Bran Stark, Jaime Lannister, Samwell Tarly, Grey Worm, Jorah Mormont, Missandei, The Hound, Brienne of Tarth, Theon Greyjoy, Euron Greyjoy, Varys and Melisandre sitting on the throne.
Take a look: Game of Thrones Season 8: Jon Snow, Night King, Cersie, Arya Stark and Daenerys Sit on the Iron Throne
Ahead of its release, Brie Larson's Captain Marvel has been subject to an outbreak of negative reviews posted on Rotten Tomatoes. The online review aggregation website has now announced that it will prevent users from posting comments for a film before its release date.
Read: After Captain Marvel Fake Reviews, Rotten Tomatoes Ban Pre-release Comments
Head back here for your daily dose of entertainment tomorrow.
