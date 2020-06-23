Sushant Singh Rajput Should Not Have Killed Himself, Says Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has been enjoying quarantine time interacting with her fans on social media. #SidNaaz and other related hashtags on Twitter with Shehnaaz's name have been quite popular since the actress-singer made her presence felt on the reality show. Now, she is looking forward for industry to resume work.

Shehnaaz recently appeared on an online interaction session with an entertainment network where she opened up about Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide on June 14. She said that Sushant should not have killed himself and should have thought of his family and fans before taking such a drastic step.

Talking about the matter, Shehnaaz said, "When I heard about it (Sushant's suicide) I was shocked. A person so good looking, despite having everything... so much talent he had. So suicide was not a reason. I don't know what he was going through and why he did what he did, what problems he had and what all he could not bear. I don't know what was bothering him on a daily basis so I cannot comment on this. Maybe he was seeing very difficult times. But I can say that he should not have killed himself. He should have thought of solutions by sharing with his family and friends."

She added, "When suicidal thoughts were coming to his mind, he should have stopped it somehow at least for the sake of his family and fans. He was very young and I felt so much that he should not have passed. Everyone is upset and sad for him. When I open YouTube or TikTok, I see him everywhere. I feel so much why this happened and it should not have. I wish if he was my friend I could have stopped him, these thoughts come to my mind."

Shehnaaz last featured in Bhula Dunga music video with Sidharth Shukla.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

