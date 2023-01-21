Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Posts Actor's Unseen Pic on Birth Anniversary, Writes 'Mera Cute Bhai'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has penned a moving note to her late brother on what would have been his 37th birthday. Shweta took to her Instagram account to share an unseen pic of the late actor with her kids. In the photo, Shweta’s daughter is seen kissing on Sushant’s cheek. Sushant’s nephew is also visible in the picture.

Sharing the adorable throwback, Shweta wrote, “Happy Birthday mera cute sa sweet sa Bhai… Always remain happy wherever you are (I have a feeling you must be hanging out with Shiv Ji in Kailash) we love you infinity to the power infinity! At times you should look down and see how much magic you have created. You gave birth to so many Sushants with the heart of gold just like yours. I am so proud of you my baby and always will be. #sushantday #sushantmoon." (sic)

Earlier, Shweta had reacted to a shocking claim made by a former employee of Mumbai’s Cooper hospital that Sushant Singh Rajput was “murdered". Roopkumar Shah, who had allegedly witnessed postmortem of Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020, recently claimed that the actor didn’t die by suicide and his body had “marks of fracture". Shah, who retired from service in October 2022 from Cooper Hospital, didn’t present any proof to back his claims.

Shweta urged the central bureau of investigation (CBI) to look into the murder claim “diligently". She took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the news which read, “Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered: Autopsy staff makes shocking claim." Sharing the screengrab, Shweta wrote: “If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our heart aches to find no closure as yet. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

Read all the Latest Movies News here