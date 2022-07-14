Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Lashes Out At Rhea Chakraborty, Claims Someone Sent Her In His Life

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh gave a rare interview about her brother’s death and the events that unfolded thereafter. Priyanka not only spoke about his death but also slammed Rhea Chakraborty, who was dating the star at the time of his death, and made some shocking claims.

In June 2020, the country was left in shock when SSR was found dead in his apartment. His death was investigated by Mumbai Police before it was transferred to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after Rhea was accused of money laundering and abetting the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput. She was also accused of procuring contraband for SSR.

Speaking with India News, Priyanka accused Rhea of ruining Sushant’s life. She said, “From 2019, his life started ruining as Rhea Chakraborty entered his life. For the first time, there were issues between me and my brother. Within six days all this happened.” When asked if she was suspecting that someone purposely sent Rhea into his life, she replied, “Ji, of course.”

She called Sushant’s death a murder and claimed that his death was plotted. She also questioned those who defended Rhea in the case. She asked why certain Bollywood stars came forward to support her when they are usually tight-lipped about other matters.

The interview comes shortly after NCB charged for buying drugs for Sushant. In a chargesheet was filed by the agency, Rhea and 34 others as accused in the high-profile case.

Rhea was arrested in the case in September 2020 and was granted bail by the Bombay High Court a month later. Besides Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and several others are also arraigned as accused in the case, with most of them currently out on bail. Rhea has so far only given one public interview regarding the case.

