Sushant Singh Rajput Songs: Manjha to Makhna, Memorable Tracks From the Actor's Films

Sushant Singh Rajput not only gave us some brilliant film roles, he will also be fondly remembered by the soulful songs in his films. The actor was also a brilliant dancer, as we have seen in songs like 'Main Tera Boyfriend' (Raabta) and 'Sweetheart' (Kedarnath).







Here are some of the most memorable songs from his filmography:

* Manjha (Kai Po Che!): Sung and composed by Amit Trivedi, this song became an anthem of sorts for hopes and dreams and overcoming obstacles. It was picturised on Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadh and Sushant, capturing their friendship and the zeal to start a new venture.

* Gulabi (Shuddh Desi Romance): Shot in the Pink City, the song spoke of the onscreen romance between Sushant and Vani Kapoor. The song remains one of the most popular romantic songs of recent times.

* Kaun Tujhe (MS Dhoni): Another romantic song from Sushant's filmography, this Palak Muchhal number is the most popular song from the film. It was picturised on Disha Patani and Sushant, who played the role of MS Dhoni in this biopic. Disha played his first love interest, who dies in an accident.

* Main Tera Boyfriend (Raabta): This promotional music video stars Kriti Sanon and Sushant, and was sung by Meet Bros, Arijit Singh, and Neha Kakkar. Choreographed by Ahmed Khan, it is the revamped version of J Star's 2015 chartbuster track 'Na Na Na Na'. Sushant showed here that he could pull off the six-pack abs and Bollywood item song moves quite easily.

* Sweetheart (Kedarnath): This upbeat song showed Sushant's Mansoor Khan express his admiration for Sara Ali Khan's character Mandakini. Written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, composed by Amit Trivedi, and sung by Dev Negi, the song is a foot-tapping number picturized on the lead pair as they dance enthusiastically to a stirring dhol beat. It's cute, refreshing vibe is a great mood-lifter.

* Makhna (Drive): The film didn't do well but this song was a raging hit. It showed Sushant, Jacqueline Fernandez and their onscreen friends having a gala time in Tel Aviv, Israel. This Tanishq Bagchi composition became a popular party anthem.