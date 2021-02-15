SSR's Co-star in 'MS Dhoni' Sandeep Nahar Dies By Suicide; Shares Note on Facebook

Bollywood and TV actor Sandeep Nahar, who has worked in films like Kesari and MS Dhoni-The Untold Story, has allegedly died by suicide, news agency ANI has reported.

Mumbai police said Nahar died, allegedly by suicide, at his residence in the city's Goregaon area. "A case has been lodged and the matter is being probed," police said.

Actor Sandeep Nahar dies allegedly by suicide at his residence in Mumbai's Goregaon area. Case lodged, matter being probed: Mumbai Police— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2021

The actor had shared a purported suicide note on his Facebook account before his death. He allegedly said in the piece that he was taking the step (of suicide) after going through an unhappy marriage. He has mentioned his relatives in the note, and talked about his struggles in detail. Nahar was a recognisable face in the TV industry, as well.

In June last year, his co-star in the film MS Dhoni, Sushant Singh Rajput, had allegedly died by suicide, sparking a raging debate on nepotism in the film industry, and a prolonged case against his then girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

