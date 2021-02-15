News18 Logo

SSR's Co-star in 'MS Dhoni' Sandeep Nahar Dies By Suicide; Shares Note on Facebook
1-MIN READ

SSR's Co-star in 'MS Dhoni' Sandeep Nahar Dies By Suicide; Shares Note on Facebook

File photo of actor Sandeep Nahar.

File photo of actor Sandeep Nahar. (Image credits: News18)

Bollywood actor Sandeep Nahar, who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in the MS Dhoni biopic, has allegedly died by suicide.

Bollywood and TV actor Sandeep Nahar, who has worked in films like Kesari and MS Dhoni-The Untold Story, has allegedly died by suicide, news agency ANI has reported.

Mumbai police said Nahar died, allegedly by suicide, at his residence in the city's Goregaon area. "A case has been lodged and the matter is being probed," police said.

ALSO READ | Bombay HC Quashes FIR Against SSR's Sister Meetu Singh by Rhea, No Relief for Priyanka Singh

The actor had shared a purported suicide note on his Facebook account before his death. He allegedly said in the piece that he was taking the step (of suicide) after going through an unhappy marriage. He has mentioned his relatives in the note, and talked about his struggles in detail. Nahar was a recognisable face in the TV industry, as well.

In June last year, his co-star in the film MS Dhoni, Sushant Singh Rajput, had allegedly died by suicide, sparking a raging debate on nepotism in the film industry, and a prolonged case against his then girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)


