Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Bhansali Arrives At Bandra Police Station To Record Statement

Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has reached the Bandra police station to record his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide.

Bhansali had reportedly offered films to Rajput but they could not work together apparently due to scheduling conflict.

The filmmaker arrived at the police station along with his legal team, according to PTI. The Bandra police, who are probing angle of potential professional rivalry in Rajput's suicide, are trying to understand the reason behind his depression.

The police have so far recorded statements of 30 people in connection with the suicide case of Rajput (34), who died by suicide in his suburban Bandra apartment on June 14.

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali arrives at the Bandra police station to record his statements in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The 30 persons, whose statements have been recorded so far include Rajput's family members, actor-friend Rhea Chakraborty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, his Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi and Yash Raj Films' casting director Shanoo Sharma.

Rajput starred in films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, Raabta, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya. But his most prominent role came as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the 2007 biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. His brief Bollywood career of six years, starting from the urban multiplex hit Kai Po Che in 2013, to his final release, last year's bumper hit Chhichhore, had a healthy flow of box office successes, which also established him as a credible actor.