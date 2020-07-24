Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Mumbai Police May Record Kangana Ranaut's Statement

Mumbai Police who are probing actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide are likely to record a statement of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, an official told PTI on late Thursday evening. But no formal intimation has been sent to her yet, he added.

After Sushant Singh's alleged suicide at his apartment in Mumbai last month, Ranaut had lashed out at nepotism and cartels in Bollywood, alleging that Singh was its victim.

On July 3, the police had tried to summon Ranaut back to the city and record her statement, the police official said. Ranaut, who is currently in Manali, might give her statement through email, said another police official.

The actress has been living out the lockdown at her home in Manali. Her team on Thursday had put out a tweet that she wants to record her statement. "There is no formal summon sent to Kangana, Rangoli keeps getting casual calls from the cops for past 2 weeks, Kangana wants to record statement but we don’t get any response from @mumbaipolice, Here’s a screen shot of message Rangoli ji sent to @mumbaipolice," the handle called Team Kangana Ranaut tweeted.

There is no formal summon sent to Kangana , Rangoli keeps getting casual calls from the cops for past 2 weeks, Kangana wants to record statement but we don’t get any response from @mumbaipolice, Here’s a screen shot of message Rangoli ji sent to @mumbaipolice pic.twitter.com/w03i2csbWV — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 22, 2020

The police have so far questioned a few Bollywood personalities in the case, including casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Yash Raj Films (YRF) Chairman Aditya Chopra, YRFs casting director Shanoo Sharma, Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali among others.

