Sushant Singh Rajput To Not Do Chanda Mama Door Ke, Plans on Making His Own Space Film

Innsaei Ventures, an amalgamation of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s passion for emerging technologies and science, and serial entrepreneur Varun Mathur's business acumen— has a lot brewing under its umbrella. Sushant’s unmatched love for space, often has him stargazing for hours through his state-of-the-art Meade 14" LX600 telescope, which also explains his recent decision to book a piece of real estate on the moon.In a recent development, the actor who recently finished the shoot of Kedarnath is not doing India's first space film, Chanda Mama Door Ke. The film, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was said to be India’s pioneer space film, which was planned to create awareness among the masses. However, since there was too much back and forth around the movie, Sushant could not give his dates to this particular project. This does not mean that Sushant will not do a space film, he has taken the onus on himself now and will make India’s first space film under his own expertise of the world of space.Commenting on this, Varun Mathur, Co-founder of Innsaei said, "Sushant’s passion for the moon and space is second to none in this sphere. He has unparalleled interest to learn more about the universe and to delve into anything that might help him understand this phenomenon further. However, since Sushant will not be able to give his dates to this project with his hands full with many projects. Having said that, it does not mean we won’t be making a space film. Innsaei Ventures is quite keen on making a space film and Sushant will be working on this very soon. I extend my very best wishes to Mr. Sanjay Puran Singh and Mr. Viki Rajani for this film. I hope it brings them great success."The actor has always been both enthralled and intrigued by space right since he was a little boy and was first exposed to this phenomena. His affinity towards space also comes from the love his mother shares and relates with his ideologies. Sushant visited NASA last year to train, the experience was so overwhelming that he decided to sponsor two of the smartest kids from Mumbai to visit the US Space and Rocket Research Center.