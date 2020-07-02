Sushant Singh Rajput Top Trending Topic in June on Google Search in India

The top trending topic in India over June was Sushant Singh Rajput and the interest for the late actor spiked sharply on June 14 to reach an all-time high in a national level, Google said on Thursday.

According to the company, the other top trending search term overall for June was solar eclipse which spiked 4,550 per cent and Father's Day with the rise of 1,050 per cent. Sushant's suicide is still making headlines as people highlight nepotism charges against the who's who of Bollywood. The actor committed suicide on June 14.

The report also showed that coronavirus centric searches over the month have dropped 66 per cent from May, but volumes remain more than double that of February.

The top trending coronavirus searches have been 'coronavirus news' which spiked 3,450, while searches for 'vaccine for coronavirus latest update' grew by 1,350 per cent.

The virus has been most searched in Goa over the past month, followed by Delhi and Chandigarh, the report said.

According to Google, 'Patanjali corona medicine,' 'Global vaccine summit' and 'Dexamethasone' were all breakout vaccine-related searches in June.

Last month, Google revealed that vaccine-related searches reached a new record high and increased by over 190 per cent in India.



