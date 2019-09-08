Sushant Singh Rajput Turned Down an Offier to Work with Sara Ali Khan?

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. The film based on the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods was lauded by the audience and the lead pair's on screen chemistry was also appreciated by the audience.

However, if the latest reports are to believed, the duo's friendship has hit a rough patch. Times of India reports that the actor refused to romance Sara in a brand commercial. Apparently, Sushant is in no mood to pair-up with her ex-flame, stated the report.

Of late, Sushant has been in news for his rumoured relationship with Rhea Chakroborty. They have been spotted together out and about in Mumbai, as well as put up pictures on social media hinting that they are together. When he was asked about the status of their relationship recently, Sushant refused to reveal anything on the topic.

Sara, on the other hand, is speculated to be dating Kartik Aaryan. Sara and Kartik became the talk of the town when the former confessed having a celebrity crush on the actor on national television while appearing on Koffee With Karan in 2018.

On the rok front, Sushant's film Chhichore has hit the theaters this Friday and has earned close Rs 20 crore in two days. He has Dil Bechara and Drive in the pipeline. Whereas, Sara has an untitled Imtiaz Ali film opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film does not have an official title yet but is largely referred to as Ali's sequel to 2009 hit film Love Aaj Kal. Currently, she is shooting for Coolie No. 1 remake with Varun Dhawan.

