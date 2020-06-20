Sushant Singh Rajput Turned Kedarnath's 100-page Script Into 300-page Novel: Writer Kanika Dhillon

Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide has sent shock waves through the country. The tragic incident has brought many unaddressed matters to the fore especially the importance of mental health.

Meanwhile, Kedarnath writer Kanika Dhillon has penned a tribute to the late actor in a lengthy message. In an Instagram post, Kanika remembered Sushant for his "sheer hard work and relentless focus" on his craft. She wrote, “I noticed that my 100 page script of Kedarnath had swollen into a 300 page novel as I saw Sushant carrying it. I asked him ‘What have you done? Added scenes to it?’ He smiled earnestly and simply said - ‘I made my notes and attached them. I read scenes every day and find a new meaning - a new take and I add it to the page’.”

Kedarnath, released in 2018 was directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The film was about a love story during the 2013 Uttarakhand floods. Sushant played Mansoor and Sara Ali Khan, who debuted in Bollywood with this film, essayed the role of Mukku.

Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor in an interview to Enquiry had said that the actor was "lost" during the release of the movie. “He was very troubled while we were shooting for Kedarnath. But when we shot, he was 100% there. He never threw tantrum, it was cold, he had to carry Sara on his back, and he never said no if I asked for retakes. I couldn’t pay much attention to him during the shoot, but I knew we would reconnect if he wanted to."

Abhishek added: "I had not spoken to him for about a year and a half. There were times, you talk and then you'd go away to do a film. He must have changed his number 50 times and I remember when Kedarnath was coming out, the media had just slammed it. I don't know what happened, he could see that he was not getting the kind of love because everything was centered around Sara (Ali Khan) that time. He was just kind of lost."