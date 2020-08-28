Sushant Singh Rajput Wanted Showik to be a Partner in the Company, Says Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty, in an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18, has refuted the claims that she took her alleged boyfriend late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s money.

She said, “Absolutely not. This is all a big lie. He never gave me money. It was like the usual boyfriend-girlfriend thing. He took me on a trip. I had booked my ticket, which he later got cancelled and done again. I am an independent girl. Just because I am not a big star, I am not going to seek benefits out of anybody.”

She added, “Yes, he used to make me happy as a girlfriend but I never made him spent money on me. As a normal couple, sometimes he used to pay bills and sometimes I did. He gifted me a watch on my birthday worth Rs 4-5 lakh, but then I also gifted him a watch worth Rs 4 lakh. Yes, he was a bigger star but nobody takes into account my spending.”

When asked about her brother’s involvement in a company formed by Sushant, she said, “Sushant insisted that Showik be a part of this company. It will be quite clear from Showik’s chats as well. Sushant always used to call Showik and asked him to come home. Sushant always had great ideas and he liked inspiring young voices. Showik used to look at Sushant like a big brother.

“Sushant wanted Showik to be a partner, and it was like we three contributed Rs 33,000 each from our accounts to form the company. There was no other transactions. I paid for Showik’s part.”