Sushant Singh Rajput Wanted to Make His Own Mannat, Loved Shah Rukh Khan, Says Pavitra Rishta's Mrinalini Tyagi

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left the country in grief. The late actor was filled with immense talent and gave unforgettable performances in films like M.S. dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, Kai Po Che, Kedarnath among others.

Many of his industry friends and co-actors shared their memories on social media. Mrinalini Tyagi, who worked with Sushant in Pavitra Rishta, the show that launched him, said that he wanted to be a megastar like Shah Rukh Khan. “He had such big dreams. He was a very hardworking boy. He would always say that we have one SRK and now everyone will have another SSR in the industry. He loved Shah Rukh Khan from the bottom of his heart. He worshipped him and was a huge fan,” she told Times of India.

“He would call himself SSR and do the signature pose of Shah Rukh Khan. He would say I will be the next badshah of Bollywood. He wanted to make his own Mannat," she further added.

Mrinalini also said that Sushant would copy Shah Rukh Khan as he wanted to walk in his footsteps. She said that it was hence unbelievable that he would end his life, as he had big dreams.

Shah Rukh Khan had written a tribute for him after his death on Instagram. "He loved me so much...I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad....and so shocking!!" the star had written.



Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai residence on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

