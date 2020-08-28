Sushant Singh Rajput Wanted To Move To Coorg, Virat-Anushka Announce Pregnancy

Swara Bhasker has once again come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father of abetting his son's suicide. Swara has criticised media for "a witch-hunt" against Rhea.

Taking to Twitter, Swara wrote, "I don’t think even #Kasab was subjected to the kind of witch-hunt on media.. & media trial that #RheaChakrobarty is being subjected to! Shame on Indian Media... Shame on us for being a toxic voyeuristic public consuming this poisonous hysteria.. #RheaDrugChat #SushantSinghRajput."

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has opened up about the media trial and what happened before June 14, the day her alleged boyfriend actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra Apartment. In an interview with Aaj Tak, she started with, “Sushant is not here to tell the truth.”

While talking about her average day in the current scenario, she said, “I just want a normal day when I can spend a day with my family. When my loved ones are not targeted. But I will fight.”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child together. The actress made the happy announcement on Twitter on Thursday. She also shared an adorable picture with Virat. In the photo, Anushka can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," Anushka Sharma tweeted alongside the picture of the couple.

TV actor Kushal Tandon has responded to the news of his link-up with actress Ankita Lokhande. The actor posted a screenshot of the news report and tweeted, “This is a shame journalism, like really, I was a friend of both, Sushanth was a brother and @anky1912 a friend , at this time who so ever z team is trying to get my name in this blame game ... plz keep me out of this .......shocking how we live in a world of news (sic)."

The report stated that ‘Ankita Lokhande had dated Kushal Tandon after her break up with Sushant Singh Rajput’.

An exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette for Christopher Nolan’s latest ambitious project has been shared on YouTube by Warner Bros. The clip features selected moments from the shooting of the time-bending espionage thriller, Tenet.

Early into the video, there are members of the cast and crew who reflect on individual highlights and their takeaways from the film as an entity. The BTS film also underlines how Nolan prefers tangible sets and building realistic contraptions for applied complex effects over that of computer-generated imagery. The other point to be noted is that John David Washington’s (one of the protagonists in Tenet) athletic background came handy to grasp his action sequences better.

