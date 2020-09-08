Sushant Singh Rajput Wanted to Transform Into Mahatma Gandhi, Says 'Chhichhore' Look Designer

Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s film Chhichhore has recently completed a year since its release. The actor’s look designer in the film, Preetisheel Singh Dsouza got nostalgic and shared some of her fond memories with the late actor on the sets. She revealed that Sushant wanted to transform into Mahatma Gandhi for a project.

During an interview with Bombay Times, Preeti shared one of the memory when she was getting the late actor ready for the bald look for a scene. She said, “When I was getting him ready for the film, the moment he looked at himself in the mirror in that look, he said that the bald look quite suited him. He quite liked the appearance.”

She also revealed that the late actor was full of ideas. He had a lot of plans for his future projects.

Talking about the late actor’s future plan, she is quoted saying by Bombay Times, “He had seen himself transform into many other avatars. He did discuss the same with me and would share a lot of ideas as well.” Adding to it, Preeti told that among many other great personalities, Sushant wanted to transform into Mahatma Gandhi for a project.

Chhichhore was released on September 6, 2019. The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma and Tahir Raj Bhasin, among others.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. His sudden demise had left everyone in shock. His family, friends and his fans had been continuously campaigning to serve justice to the late actor.

After the SC ordered CBI to take over the investigation asking Mumbai police to hand over all evidence it has collected to the agency, CBI has been probing the case alongside Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate.