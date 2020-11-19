Sushant Singh Rajput Was in Discussion For a Film on Ajmal Kasab, Mumbai Police, ISI: Report

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film was Dil Bechara, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar. A report has surfaced revealing that Sushant was being considered to play a role in a film based on Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab – who was hanged to death by India for his direct involvement in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks – Mumbai Police and Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

India Today has reported, citing Uday Singh Gauri from CornerStone LLP, a talent management agency, that the discussion with Sushant regarding the film took place on June 13, a day before he was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his Mumbai residence.

According to the news website, Gauri revealed this to Mumbai Police, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Gauri told the three agencies that he contacted the late actor on June 13 through phone and also took film director Nikhil Advani and producer Ramesh Taurani on a conference call. The news website also reported that Sushant talked to the three over conference call for just around seven minutes. Citing Gauri’s call records, it revealed that he called the late actor five to six times on June 13. During the conference call on June 13, Nikhil talked about the film plan with the late actor.

Gauri also divulged that they were to discuss details of the film with Sushant on June 15 again through a call, as they could not meet due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The project could not take off at that time as Sushant died on June 14. Suspecting that he was murdered, his family requested the Supreme Court to order CBI investigation into the death of the actor. The apex court directed the premier investigating agency to conduct a probe. Apart from the CBI, the ED investigated the money laundering angle in his case.

However, finally, a forensic team from AIIMS in its report stated that he died by suicide and there was no foul play in his death.