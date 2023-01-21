Sushant Singh Rajput Was 'Insomniac,' Would Sleep Only for '2 Hours,' Kiara Advani Once Revealed

Kiara Advani had once revealed that her MS Dhoni : The Untold Story co-star Sushant Singh Rajput used to sleep for only two hours. The actress also shared why he did so. During a talk show, the actress revealed how he was a ‘bit of an insomniac’, however always remained energized on sets.

While talking to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia She said, “He was a bit of an insomniac because when I was like so groggy by the end of it like I need to go to sleep, I don’t know he told me this, he said apparently the human body needs only two hours of sleep even when you sleep eight hours or seven hours or whatever each person needs. From that, only two hours is the actual time when your brain is actually sleeping, the rest of the time you may be unconscious or asleep, but your mind is still active.”

She continued, “So, he said, I just need two hours of sleep and I was like this is so strange and how does he do this, but he was pretty like energised the next day. He wasn’t tired on set. That was just how he was built and made, it was very fascinating.”

Kiara shared a close bond with Sushant. The actress marked her second film with Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni. She played his on-screen wife and lover. On hearing the news of his death, the actress had tweeted, “Deeply saddened. My heart goes out to Sushants family at this time. Reminiscing and cherishing every moment of our Dhoni shoot. Can’t believe this.. gone too too soon,” on Twitter.

Deeply saddened. My heart goes out to Sushants family at this time. Reminiscing and cherishing every moment of our Dhoni shoot. Can’t believe this.. gone too too soon 💔— Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise came as a shock to the entire film fraternity. The actor was found dead at his residence in June 14, 2020.

Sushant Singh Rajput rose to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta, produced by Ekta Kapoor. With the popularity and fame, he then went on to bag his first Bollywood film Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, which went on to become a massive hit. He was a part of several commercial hits like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK and Byomkesh Bakshi. His career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. He was last seen in Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars. The film was released posthumously.

