Sushant Singh Rajput Was Keen On Doing Emergence, Supposed to Do 2 More Films With Me: Anand Gandhi

Filmmaker Anand Gandhi, known for his films such as Ship of Theseus and Tumbbad, recently announced his new project Emergence, which is set in the post-pandemic world and has been in development for five years now. The filmmaker had written the script back in 2015 and was considering Sushant Singh Rajput for the lead role.

The late actor was reportedly eager to collaborate on the project with Anand, the director told in an interview with The Quint. Emergence follows four scientists, as they race against a deadly pandemic to save the world from devastation.

"Sushant really, really loved the script. It was something he was extremely keen on being a part of. I was very keen on having him on board. In the last few months of our conversation, he'd been reminding me to get back to this film and work on it.

"Not just this project, there are two other projects where we had written the character imagining him. He was very keen on doing those characters as well. To the extent that in one of my stories, a character is named Sushant just so that I remember who is going to play it. Just so that I can see him every time I flesh out the character," Gandhi said.

Sushant passed away on June 14. His untimely demise has reignited the debate about nepotism and favouritism in Bollywood.

Talking about it, Anand said, "Nepotism has always been there. We are a nepotistic society. So people who have a problem with nepotism need to understand it is a consequence of a deep corruption that is a part of our reality which we need to fight but not in a superficial way. If you want to fight nepotism you need to fight cast, creed, race, communalism. Everything in this country that is decided by somebody’s birth."

Meanwhile, Sushant's final film Dil Bechara is set to digitally release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. The film will mark the debuts of Mukesh Chhabra, who has directed the movie, and Sanjana Sanghi, who is the lead of the film along with Sushant.