Sushant Singh Rajput Was Mukesh Chhabra's First Choice For Dil Bechara, Here's What He Said

Sushant Singh Rajput’s posthumous release Dil Bechara was an emotional film for the late actor’s fans. It was an official remake of the Hollywood film ‘The Fault In Our Stars’ which itself was adapted from John Green’s novel of the same name. It also marked casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s foray into film-making. Opening up about his choice of roping in Sushant Singh Rajput, Mukesh said that he conceptualized the film with the late actor in mind.

During a freewheeling conversation with Chetan Bhagat on his podcast, Mukesh Chhabra shared, “Mere hamesha dimag mein tha ki pehli picture Sushant ke sath hi banaunga (I knew I wanted to make my first film with Sushant). Connection tha, bond tha. Hamesha se clear tha ki ya toh Sushant ya Rajkummar Rao hoga (There was a connection, a bond. I knew that either it would be Sushant or Rajkummar Rao). I called Sushant and said this is my first film, he said ‘bhai, kar raha hun’."

He also added, “As a first-time filmmaker, you got the best DOP who shot Dangal, you got the best actor Sushant Singh Rajput, you got the best music director AR Rahman, you got the best production designer, you got the best editor, you got Farah Khan to do your song. As first time filmmaker, what else do you want?”

Mukesh Chhabra further confessed that he didn’t watch Dil Bechara again as he couldn’t find the courage to do that after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. He stated, “After that, I have never seen Dil Bechara, I never even listen to Dil Bechara songs.”

Apart from Sushant Singh Rajput, Dil Bechara also featured Sanjana Sanghvi, Swastika Mukherjee, Sahil Vaid, Saswata Chatterjee along with Saif Ali Khan in a cameo. The film was released on July 24 2020 in the middle of the pandemic.

