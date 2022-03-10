Sushant Singh Rajput's Birth Anniversary To Be Celebrated As 'Sushant Moon', Fans Call It 'Beyond Brilliant'

It is no secret that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had a keen interest in Astro-science and the universe. He was fascinated by the celestial bodies and had bought a piece of land on Moon too. Yes, you read it right. Sushant was the only Indian to own land on Moon. Now, as an honour to the late actor, America’s Luna Society has dedicated to mark Sushant’s 2023 birth date i.e 21st January as ‘Sushant Moon’.

As per the paparazzo Viral Bhayani, January 21 2023 has been set as the first observance of Sushant’s Moon. This is being done to celebrate and honour his love for the space and universe. “American lunar society to celebrate #sushantsinghrajput ’s birth anniversary as “Sushant moon ‘ January 21, 2023, has been set as the first observance of “Sushant’s Moon,” proclaimed to celebrate the life of the Bollywood superstar and space enthusiast Sushant Singh Rajput," the post by Viral Bhayani read.

Reportedly, the decision comes after over 5.2 million tweets were sent by Sushant’s fans with tags including #SushantDay. “Sushant’s Moon will coincide with the first New Moon of 2023, unique because it is also the date upon which Luna is at its closest distance to Earth during the entire year," the caption of the post added.

The announcement has left fans excited. While some people are calling it the ‘best news of the year’, others say that it is ‘beyond brilliant’. “This is beyond Brilliant see Sushant how much people adore and appreciate you and you are a star worldwide. So Luna Society of America is taking the initiative to celebrate SSR’s birth anniversary as “Sushant Moon” can’t wait to see it happening," one of the fans Tweeted.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, fans, and the entire world were left shocked and numb after the actor was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. He had started his career with Pavitra Rishta on television but later ruled Bollywood too with his movies like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, Kedarnath, Raabta, and Kai Po Che among others. Sushant’s last movie was Dil Bechara along with Sanjana Sanghi.

