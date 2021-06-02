Sushant Singh Rajput's Bodyguard Questioned By NCB, Drug Peddler Arrested

The Narcotics Control Bureau has been investigating a possible drug link to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. According to reports the NCB has now questioned some members of his staff including the late actor’s bodyguard.

According to ANI, the “Narcotics Control Bureau questions late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s bodyguard in the drugs case linked to his death." Apart from that they also arrested a drug peddler named Harish Khan in the drugs case linked to the actor’s death.

The NCB had also probed Sushant’s former domestic workers, Neeraj and Keshav, on Sunday. Last week, the NCB issued summons to the duo for questioning.

Apart from that, on May 29, the agency arrested Sushant’s former flatmate and associate Sidharth Pithani in the drug case. Pithani was arrested from Hyderabad and brought to Mumbai on a transit warrant obtained from a court in the Telangana capital. Later in the day, he was produced before a Mumbai court which remanded him in the NCB custody till June 1.

Since the beginning of the investigation, the agency had arrested Sushant’s girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty in the drug case and she is currently out on bail. The NCB started its probe in the case on the basis of some WhatsApp chats having reference to drugs. Besides Rhea Chakraborty, the NCB had arrested her brother Showik, some staff members of Sushant, and a few others under various sections of the NDPS Act. Most of the accused are currently out on bail.

