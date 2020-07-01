Sushant Singh Rajput's Brother-in-law Launches 'Nepometer' to Rate Movies Based on How Nepotistic Crew is

Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti has announced the launch of Nepometer, a platform which will provide rating for movies and TV projects based on how nepotistic or independent their crew is.

Vishal, who is married to Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, made the announcement on Twitter through an unverified handle, reported zoomtventertainment.com. He shared the Nepometer Twitter handle and said, "Created by my brother @mayureshkrishnain the memory of my brother in law @itsSSR"

A tweet on the Nepometer handle reads, "Fight Bollywood Nepotism with Information. We will provide rating for movies based on how nepotistic or independent movie crew is. If the #nepometer is high, then it's time to #boycottbollywoodnepotism #fightnepotism"

Created by my brother @mayureshkrishna in the memory of my brother in law @itsSSR https://t.co/sNSSJfQjy5 — vishal kirti (@vikirti) June 25, 2020

The handle found a lot of supporters as users called it a great initiative. Sushant's suicide on June 14 reignited the nepotism debate in Bollywood. It has been said that the 34-year-old actor was a victim of professional bullying, which could be one of the causes behind his mental distress.

Bollywood A-listers such as Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor have been trolled incessantly ever since by netizens who claim that Sushant did not get the recognition he deserved.

Vishal also shared a photo of his late brother-in-law with his daughter from 2014.

It’s very hard to not go back to memories again and again. Daughter and BIL in 2014. pic.twitter.com/GGYZOWsxbK — vishal kirti (@vikirti) June 24, 2020

