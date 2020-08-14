Sushant Singh Rajput's Brother-in-law Recalls Fateful Night They Learned About Actor's Death in USA

It has been exactly two months now since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in Mumbai. His US-based brother-in-law Visha Kirti put up a blog post recalling the fateful night he and Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti learned about actor's unfortunate demise.

Vishal summed up the entire flow of events during the night in the US in June when they got to know about Sushant's sudden death and later informed their two children about the same. He also said it was very difficult for them to travel to India amid the pandemic but Sushant's sister Shweta got on the plane on June 16 due to some of family's contacts in the area. Vishal also shared a throwback picture with Sushant from his marriage day with Shweta. Vishal referred to Sushant as "sensitive and respectful."

"Always smiling, always compassionate that's the Sushant I remember," Vishal wrote ending his blog post. Take a look.

I am sharing this because it’s been two months since that fateful night and we are still struggling. Emotions are still high and eyes are still watery. What was taken away from us that night is hard to express in words. #CBI4SSR https://t.co/bUTvqr8uPL — vishal kirti (@vikirti) August 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Vishal's wife Shweta has been crusading for justice for Sushant through social media. She has asked for Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant on August 15 and is constantly pushing for a Central Bureau of investigation (CBI) probe in the matter.

Many celebrities like Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Daisy Shah among others have demanded for CBI probe in Sushant's death.