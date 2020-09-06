Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore Turns 1: Co-stars Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma Remember Late Actor

The Sushant Singh Rajput superhit Chhichhore was released a year ago on this day and, marking the occasion, his co-stars in the film, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma, have paid tribute to the late actor.

Varun took to Instagram and posted a picture with "Kammo" written against a black backdrop, with a heart sign and some star signs. In the film, Varun's character used to call Sushant as "Kammo".

Shraddha, who played Sushant's girlfriend (and eventually, on-screen wife) in the dramedy, posted a special video comprising pictures and clips of Sushant from the sets of the film.

"In loving memory...#1YearOfChhichhore," Shraddha posted on Instagram.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore revolves around Sushant and his group of friends at engineering college.

Sharing the same video on Instagram story, Tiwari wrote: "You will be in our hearts forever."

Sushant was found dead on June 14. Currently, the CBI is probing the cause of his death along with Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).