Sushant Singh Rajput's Co-star Sanjana Sanghi Requests Fans To Support #DilBecharaOnAnyScreen

Late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans have been trending the hashtag #DilBecharaOnBigScreen, requesting the makers of his final film, Dil Bechara, to avert the digital release for a theatrical one as they didn't want to miss an opportunity of watching him on the big screen one last time.

Dil Bechara is set to have a digital release. The film will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24. Also starring, newcomer Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan, the movie marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

Now, addressing the disappointed fans, the film's lead actress, Sanjana Sanghi, in her latest Instagram post, wrote: "Let's make this a time to celebrate a legendary life, a film."

With the theatres being shut and keeping into consideration the current scenario of the coronavirus pandemic, Sanjana wrote: "A time to give a tribute, to embrace these extremely challenging circumstances we all are in. And not a time to revolt, asking for something that in our present reality cannot be made possible. Let's not make it about the size of the screen we get to watch this labour of love on, his last, and in my humble belief, his finest. Let's instead make it about the size of our hearts that we can make as big as we wish to, and fill up with as much love, joy and pride as we want. Let's cherish it. Relish it. Celebrate it. In any and every way we can?"

She concluded the post, saying, "Socha agar moral support hee dena hai, toh shayad #DilBecharaOnAnyScreen ki thaan lo aur #DilBecharaOnBigScreen ko abhi ke liye, bhool jao. Aur jahan rahi intezaar karne ki baat. Intezaar toh mahino se kar rahe hain, taqleefon se guzar rahe hain."