Sushant Singh Rajput's Cousin Demands Theatrical Release For Dil Bechara, Says 'We'll Go To Court'

Sushant Singh Rajput's final film Dil Bechara is all set for a global premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. However, the family of the late actor has demanded that the movie should be released on the big screen as a tribute to Sushant, reports Republic TV.

Sushant's cousin brother and BJP MLA Neeraj Singh said that the makers of Dil Bechara should wait for the cinema halls to re-open. If the producers and the director don't wait, Singh will seek legal recourse.

"I have come to know that my brother's last movie Dil Bechara is being released on a digital platform, but the wish of the family and fans of Sushant is to release it on the big screen whenever it opens because in remote areas many people do not have internet access. Fans and well-wishers of Sushant wants to see him on big screen one last time. I will also talk to director Mukesh Chabbra, after performing puja in a couple of days to release the movie on the big screen. If not then we will go to court," Singh told Republic TV.

Meanwhile, addressing the disappointed fans, the film's lead actress, Sanjana Sanghi, in her latest Instagram post, wrote: "Let's make this a time to celebrate a legendary life, a film."

With the theatres being shut and keeping into consideration the current scenario of the coronavirus pandemic, Sanjana wrote: "A time to give a tribute, to embrace these extremely challenging circumstances we all are in. And not a time to revolt, asking for something that in our present reality cannot be made possible. Let's not make it about the size of the screen we get to watch this labour of love on, his last, and in my humble belief, his finest."