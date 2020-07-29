Sushant Singh Rajput's Cousin: Large Amount of Money Transferred Into Rhea Chakraborty's Account

BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, cousin of Sushant Singh Rajput, on Tuesday, alleged that a large amount of money was transferred into the account of Rhea Chakraborty from the late actor's bank.

"An FIR has been filed against Rhea Chakraborty and her family. A team of Bihar police also left for Mumbai from here. They will investigate the matter and release their report based on their findings. A large amount of money has been transferred into Rhea's account from a joint account she and Sushant had. Some companies were also created through which cheating has been done from her side," Neeraj told reporters.

When asked why the FIR was not registered earlier, Neeraj said, "Earlier nobody had any information. We got to know about this only after the Mumbai police started investigating the matter. None of our relatives stay in Mumbai so we had no idea about what Sushant was up to."

In a surprising twist in Sushant's death case, his father has lodged a police complaint against Rhea Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide.

Krishna Kumar Singh (74), a resident of Rajiv Nagar locality, Patna, had been maintaining a stoic silence over the tragic death of his 34-year-old son on June 14.

An FIR was lodged on the basis of the bereaved father's complaint on July 25 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including those pertaining to abetment of suicide and fraud, Inspector General of Police, Patna Zone, Sanjay Singh told PTI.