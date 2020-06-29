Sushant Singh Rajput's Dad is in Pain but He Fills You with Positivity, Says Ratan Raajputh

Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo fame Ratan Raajputh paid a visit to Sushant Singh Rajput's family in Patna. The actress, who is the state capital with her family met the late actor's father KK Singh at his Rajiv Nagar home.

In a video on Instagram, Ratan says that the last few days were painful after Sushant's demise, and it was not the time for personal catharsis. Calling Sushant an incredible soul, she said that the actor is an inspiration to all. Talking about the actor's father, Ratan said that he is in pain and does not talk much, but despite the tragic loss, he is full of positivity and fills one with hope.

In the IGTV video, she also opened up about a recent phase when she felt weak. However, after meeting Sushant's father she felt normal and confident about life. Before concluding, the actress spoke about her relationship with her mother and said she is looking forward to being more vocal about her issues with her and prayed for justice for Sushant.

She also uploaded the video on her YouTube channel. "He unknowingly gave me a push.. A push to accept life as it is i.e.pain and pleasures..gain and loses..Happiness and grief. Now I am Back to my normal life...because it's life. Thank you Uncle (sic)," she wrote in the description.

Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14. The family of Sushant Singh Rajput has decided to turn the Patna house into a memorial, where the actor spent his childhood.

Besides, a foundation to be named after him will also be set up to support young and budding talents. The family has also announced that Sushant's Instagram, Twitter and Facebook page will be maintained as "legacy accounts to keep his memories alive."

Follow @News18Movies for more