Sushant Singh Rajput's Dad on Life After Actor's Death: 'Fans Around the World Keep Calling'

Last year, actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise took the country by storm. Ahead of the actor’s first death anniversary, his father Krishna Kishore Singh opens up about life post the actor’s demise. Singh, who is currently residing in his Patna home mostly keeps to himself, refusing to meet fans and well-wishers who gather in front of his house to view the place where their beloved actor grew up in.

However, regular calls from family members and interaction with his social media family keep him busy, he told a leading daily. “The messages and calls on Facebook are mostly from women and girls. People in the US, UK, Mauritius, Pakistan, in fact, from all over the world keep calling. Some people from the overseas call at 1:30 am IST," India Today quoted him as saying.

The past year has been excruciating for Singh and his three daughters, who left no stone unturned to ensure people respected the late actor’s memories.

“They usually have just one message to me: ‘take good care of yourself.’ Each one mentions how much they loved him (Sushant). I cannot take all these calls. And I cannot meet everyone who visits me. I politely decline," he continued.

Following Sushant’s alleged suicide on June 14, Singh had requested a CBI probe into the matter. The case is currently being investigated by CBI and NCB, which recently arrested SSR’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani in a drug case related to the actor’s death.

