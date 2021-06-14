Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Anniversary: Assam Artist Draws the Late Actor’s Portrait with 31,000 Nails

Saurav Mondal is a famous artist and has set a record of making sketches of Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose with his mouth in just 7 minutes 55 seconds. Now, on actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary, the young artist from Assam’s Chirang district paid his tribute in a creative way. Saurav drew a portrait of the late Bollywood actor using 31,000 nails.

Saurav, who is a big SSR fan, took 8 days to complete his art piece. He worked five hours daily on the portrait.

NDTV reported that on December 24, 2020, Mondal’s name was registered in the Indian Book of Records and he was rewarded with a certificate and a medal for the feat. Mondal was honoured by the World Records University, the United Kingdom, and was invited for a doctorate programme. They also requested Mondal to write a thesis about his art form.

Several artists like Mondal have paid their tribute to Sushant on his death anniversary.

Photographer Viral Bhayani shared a clip of his team-member Shawn, who was the first one to reach Sushant’s residence last year on June 14. In the video, Shawn revealed that at first, he thought that the news of SSR’s death was a hoax. Along with Shawn’s video, Viral also shared outside visuals of Sushant’s Mumbai apartment.

The actor starred in many Bollywood films, including MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichore, and Raabta. SSR’s last movie was Dil Bechara" which released after his death on the OTT platform last year in July.

