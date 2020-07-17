Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Twitterati Feel Rhea Chakraborty's Account is Hacked After She Urges CBI Enquiry

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has been vocal on social media for the last couple of days now after going silent post the untimely and tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. In her latest tweet, she even urged the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Sushant's death so that she can "understand what pressures prompted him to take this step."

Read: #SSRCaseIsNotSuicide Trends After Rhea Chakraborty Says Sushant Singh Rajput Took a 'Step'

Respected @AmitShah sir , I’m sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty,it is now over a month since his sudden demise I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry..part 1 .. — Rhea Chakraborty (@Tweet2Rhea) July 16, 2020

Part 2.. I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures , prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely #satyamevajayate @AmitShah sir — Rhea Chakraborty (@Tweet2Rhea) July 16, 2020

While many politicians, entertainment celebrities and even people from Sushant's hometown have been urging the concerned ministries and people to order a CBI enquiry into the late actor's death, Rhea's tweet in the matter came as a surprise to many. Some curious netizens also said that Rhea's Twitter account may have been hacked and the message demanding a CBI enquiry into Sushant's death sent by the hacker.

Check out some reactions.

Has her account also been hacked??? — Sarthak sengar (@SengarSarthak) July 16, 2020

Read it this noon! Surprised at how such high class people have poor hold over English. Either them or their PR team. Strange! — Shritama Gupta (@shritama_here) July 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Sushant's psychiatrist has been interrogated by the Mumbai Police, who are currently investigating the actor's sudden death. His mental health situation has been in discussion ever since the news of his death by suicide broke last month.