1-MIN READ

Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Twitterati Feel Rhea Chakraborty's Account is Hacked After She Urges CBI Enquiry

Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput

Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput

Rhea Chakraborty's tweet demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death has raised curiosity of many on social media.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 17, 2020, 1:46 PM IST
Actress Rhea Chakraborty has been vocal on social media for the last couple of days now after going silent post the untimely and tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. In her latest tweet, she even urged the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Sushant's death so that she can "understand what pressures prompted him to take this step."

Read: #SSRCaseIsNotSuicide Trends After Rhea Chakraborty Says Sushant Singh Rajput Took a 'Step'

While many politicians, entertainment celebrities and even people from Sushant's hometown have been urging the concerned ministries and people to order a CBI enquiry into the late actor's death, Rhea's tweet in the matter came as a surprise to many. Some curious netizens also said that Rhea's Twitter account may have been hacked and the message demanding a CBI enquiry into Sushant's death sent by the hacker.

Check out some reactions.

screenshot

Meanwhile, Sushant's psychiatrist has been interrogated by the Mumbai Police, who are currently investigating the actor's sudden death. His mental health situation has been in discussion ever since the news of his death by suicide broke last month.

