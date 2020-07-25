Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Breaks Record, Gains 1st Place on IMDb's Top Rated Indian Movies List

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans came in full support of the late actor as his last film Dil Bechara premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar. Within minutes of the release, the film’s IMDb rating climbed to 10. However, with over 21 thousand votes, currently, Dil Bechara is rated 9.8 on 10.

It has also gained the first position on IMDb's 'Top Rated Indian Movies' list leaving behind Kamal Haasan and R Madhavan's 2003 Tamil film Anbe Sivam.

Fans of the late actor also took to Twitter to share their reactions to the film, also starring newcomer Sanjana Sanghi.

A user wrote, "#IMDb 10/10 IMDB. What a record breaking Performance by the audience in *Ratings*. And a finest Tribute to the finest actor RIP Folded handsBouquet* #SushantSinghRajput * A very nyc performance in his last movie (sic)."

#IMDb 10/10 IMDB. What a record breaking Performance by the audience in *Ratings*. And a finest Tribute to the finest actor RIP 🙏💐* #SushantSinghRajput * A very nyc performance in his last movie#DilBechara #DilBecharaToday — Harsh raj (@Hsraj04) July 25, 2020

Another tweeted, "10/10 on #IMDb Record breaking. Never ever happened to any movie. #DilBechara"

Sushant died by suicide at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14. After his demise, Sushant's fans had requested the makers to release the film in cinema halls and made hashtag #DilBecharaOnBigScreen, trend on social media for days. However, now that the film was released digitally, 'Dil Bechara Day' and subsequent hashtags have become top trends on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the film is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Green's bestselling novel about two teens who fall in love after meeting at a cancer support group. Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Sanjana Sanghi, who has previously done brief roles in films such as Rockstar and Hindi Medium, plays the female lead in the movie.

Dil Bechara revolves around two characters, Kizie and Manny. While Kizie has thyroid cancer, Manny had osteosarcoma. The journey that they take together as they help each evolve and embrace life’s imperfections is the driving force of the narrative.

Apart from Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, Dil Bechara also features Swastika Mukherjee and Saif Ali Khan as well.