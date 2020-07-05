Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Co-Actor Sanjana Sanghi Pens Emotional Note with BTS Pic

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes picture with the late actor from the film's set. The actress shared a heartfelt message for Sushant along with it.

Sanjana wrote, "Oye? I need to laugh till my stomach hurts at all your bad jokes. I need to compete with you on who can eat more ham & cheese omelettes and drink more chai. Fight with you over who’s script looks more tattered and worn out because we worked on it endlessly. Try to keep up with your electric pace every time you said, “Chal na, thoda dance karte hain!” in the middle of a tough scene. And argue with you over what we feel about Yuval Noah Harrari & Freud’s books. UGH!!!!"

Sanjana had previously shared another unseen BTS picture with Sushant and director Mukesh Chhabra, where she could be seen sharing a happy moment with them.

"Just discovered this photo that I have never seen before myself. Breathing and living in memories and nostalgia. Our days of shoot filled with creative satisfaction and endless laughter on set. They both are making fun of something I did or said...which was a constant everyday phenomena," Sanjana captioned the Instagram story.

Dil Bechara is the Hindi remake of The Fault in Our Stars, the cinematic adaptation of the novel by John Green. Saif Ali Khan will be making a special appearance in the film. It will be released directly on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

