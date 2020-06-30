Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Co-actor Sanjana Sanghi Records Her Statement

Actor Sanjana Sanghi went to the Bandra police station on Tuesday morning to record her statement in connection with the suicide of fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an official said. Sanghi is set to make her Bollywood debut with Mukesh Chhabra-directed movie 'Dil Bechara', the last film of Rajput.

Dil Bechara is set to have a digital release. The film will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24. Also starring, newcomer Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan, the movie marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Addressing the disappointed fans, the film's lead actress, Sanjana in an Instagram post urged people to support film and wrote, "Socha agar moral support hee dena hai, toh shayad #DilBecharaOnAnyScreen ki thaan lo aur #DilBecharaOnBigScreen ko abhi ke liye, bhool jao. Aur jahan rahi intezaar karne ki baat. Intezaar toh mahino se kar rahe hain, taqleefon se guzar rahe hain."







Meanwhile, the police were trying to understand the reasons behind Rajput's suicide and were also probing whether professional rivalry, if any, was responsible for the actor's depression. So far, the police have recorded statements of 28 people, including his family members, actor-friend Rhea Chakraborty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra and Yash Raj Films' casting director Shanoo Sharma.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14, police said. His last screen appearance was "Chhichhore", directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

